Businessman Harpreet Talwar sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with seizure of smuggled cigarettes

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar, arrested in connection with the foreign cigarettes smuggling seizure case, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.



On March 11, Talwar was arrested from Mumbai airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

According to the DRI, after receiving secret information, a consignment was intercepted in February by the DRI at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai and had seized 21.6 lakh cigarette sticks of a foreign brand.

The price of the confiscated foreign cigarettes in the international market has been estimated at about Rs 4.75 crore.

Earlier in January, the Mumbai zonal unit of DRI had recovered 18,00,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes worth around Rs 3.24 crores concealed in a container that arrived from Dubai. (ANI)

