Businessman Navneet Kalra moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail in oxygen concentrators seizure case

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Businessman Navneet Kalra on Monday moved Delhi's Saket court for anticipatory bail, in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by Delhi Police.



On May 7, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far.

"With the further seizure of 105 oxygen concentrators from two upscale restaurants in Khan Market namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators were seized from blackmarketers. Owner Navneet Kalra, who also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. The manager and three staffers were arrested. Further raids on," Delhi Police had tweeted.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against the businessman today by the police.

Delhi Police had earlier arrested Gourav Khanna (47), a resident of Orchid Appartments, Sector 54, Gurugram on Friday night in connection with the case. Khanna is the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd which is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment.

On May 5, it had seized 419 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi. (ANI)

