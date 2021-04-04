Busy on phone, UP nurse gives 2 Covid jabs to woman

Kanpur Dehat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rajesh Katiyar , who probed the incident, said, "From now onwards, every vaccinator has been asked to deposit his/her mobile phone prior to giving Covid vaccine shot to people."

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 4 (IANS) The auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), who gave two successive jabs of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, was allegedly busy on a phone call which made her commit the lapse.

According to reports, Kamlesh Kumari, 50, wife of Vipin, a native of Madauli village, had gone to a Primary Health Centre under Akbarpur block on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot.

The ANM Archana, who was busy on a phone call, instead administered her two doses of Covid vaccine.

As soon as the woman's family members came to know about it, they created ruckus and demanded strict action against the ANM.

When Kamlesh tried to question ANM about two back-to-back jabs being given to her, Archana misbehaved with her and even threatened her, the family alleged.

Senior health officials immediately swung into action and after pacifying the agitating family members of the woman, apprised senior officials, including the district magistrate and chief medical officer, about the alleged negligence.

Kamlesh's hand developed swelling but there was no other serious side-effect.

Kamlesh was then made to stay back for surveillance for nearly one-and-a-half hours by PHC's senior medical officer Dr. Rakesh Kumar.

"She was only allowed to go after proper monitoring. Fortunately, she had developed no other serious symptoms," said Dr. Kumar.

District Magistrate Kanpur Dehat Jitendra Pratap Singh on Saturday said, "I have taken serious note and we are making sure that such incidents are not repeated."

--IANS

amita/dpb