By 2023, States will bear 65 pc cost of paramilitary's deployment: MHA

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): All Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) will now have to spend more money if they want to deploy paramilitary forces in their respective areas.

According to a letter by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the States will have to spend almost 10 to 15 per cent more money as compared to the previous year. By 2023, the States will have to spend 65 per cent of the cost as against the current cost.In 2019-2020, the States have to give Rs 13.70 crore for the deployment of paramilitary forces in normal areas, which will be increased to Rs 22.30 crore by 2023-2024."The Union Territories not having legislatures will be exempted from making the payment of deployment charges. The States/UTs are required to bear the cost of suitable and adequate accommodation and allied facilities such as water, power supply, etc., for CAPFs/RAF contingents deployed and the scheme does not provide for any reinforcement of such costs by the central government," reads the letter.For high-risk areas, the States will pay Rs 25.18 crore during 2019-2020 which will be increased to Rs 33.78 crore by 2023-2024.The Home Ministry has said that if the period of the deployment of paramilitary forces exceeds 10 days, the States will have to pay for the complete month."As has been the practice in the past, no recovery of deployment charges will be made from the State governments/UTs in respect of deployment of CAPF/RAF companies, if they are temporarily requisitioned for a period not exceeding 10 days and the deployment is within the district of their permanent headquarters," says the letter."In case, the period of deployment exceeds 10 days, the cost of deployment will be recovered for the entire period including the first 10 days," the letter further says. (ANI)