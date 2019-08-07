By-elections for 3 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 26

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): By-elections will be held on three MLC seats here on August 26, Andhra Pradesh's Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The by-elections will take place as the incumbent MLCs contested in the Assembly Elections in the state.

The three MLCs who have contested in recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and won as MLAs are K Balaramakrishna Murty (TDP), Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (YSRCP) and K Veerabhadra Swamy (YSRCP).



As per the notification issued by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand, by-elections will be held on August 26 from 9 am to 4 pm. The nominations can be filed from today.

Vijayanand announced that the last date for filing of nominations is August 14 and they will be scrutinised on August 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 19, he added. (ANI)

