  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. By pulling out troops, is France handing over Africa to China & IS?

By pulling out troops, is France handing over Africa to China & IS?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 14:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features