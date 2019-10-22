Bye-elections in Kerala conducted successfully, peacefully, says CEO Meena

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Tuesday said that the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies in the state were conducted successfully and peacefully despite heavy rains in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "I am happy to inform that yesterday (Monday) we could complete the bye-elections in five legislature assemblies in Kerala successfully and peacefully. The credit goes to people who braved heavy rains and there were floodings in Ernakulum area. Still, we could maintain a high voting percentage. There was no problem regarding the law and order and there were no complaints against EVMs and VVPAT. There was only one instance of bogus voting in Kasargod district and a case has been booked for the same."As far as counting is concerened we are going to start on October 24 from 8 am and by 11 am hopefully we will be able to give trends. We have made elaborate security arrangements around the counting shelters," he said.The Kerala CEO further said, "The CCTVs will be installed in counting centres and strong room. As per the procedure, first, we will count the postal ballot then we will count EVMs. After EVM then we will go for the mandatory count of five VVPAT selected randomly and they will be tallied with Control Unit (CU) counting in the presence of political parties agents and this process will be shot on video to ensure transparency.""If there is any difference between the CU and VVPAT counting then VVPAT count will prevail," he added. (ANI)