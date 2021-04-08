BYJU'S launches live one-on-one online learning platform

"BYJU'S Future School" will help cross the bridge from passive to active learning by offering an interactive learning platform that blends real-time instruction with lessons that generate creative outcomes.

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Edtech firm BYJU'S on Thursday launched its one-on-one live online learning platform "BYJU'S Future School" for six to 18 years old students.

"We believe that through technology, we can inspire kids all over the world to fall in love with learning," Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S, said in a statement.

"Our global expansion comes at a critical time as families are actively looking for supplemental learning that encourages their children to be creative and learn by doing," Raveendran added.

At launch, BYJU'S Future School will offer Coding and Math with the aim of fostering engagement and personalised learning through a live one-on-one teaching experience.

The proprietary activity-based curriculum for coding will help children to learn concepts through creating and building applications, facilitated by an expert teacher.

The math programme built on a curriculum anchored on storytelling will help students learn in an engaging manner and also to understand real-life applications of Math.

New subjects such as Science, Music, English and Fine Arts are being currently developed based on the philosophy of making children creators, inspiring them to explore and make Mobile Apps, Websites, Games, Music, and Art, according to the company, which has 80 million registered students on the platform.

Powered by 11,000 qualified women teachers based in India engaging with students from English-speaking countries, BYJU'S Future School is further targeting to penetrate deeper into non-English speaking markets such as Mexico and Brazil, the company said.

BYJU'S Future School will be available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico in May and will progressively expand to more geographies in the near future.

Karan Bajaj, who successfully established the live learning model with WhiteHat Jr in India, will lead BYJU'S Future School's global expansion.

