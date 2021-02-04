Bypoll for one Rajya Sabha seat in Assam to be held on March 1

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat (Council of states) from Assam for the constituency vacated by Biswajit Daimary, will be held on March 1.



Daimary had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November last year after quitting the Bodoland People's Front, which he had represented in the Rajya Sabha.

ECI has declared February 18 as the last day for filing nominations.

"The Chief Secretary, Assam is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measure are complied with while making arrangements for the conducting the elections," said ECI.

Further, the Commission has also appointed Chief Electoral Officer, Assam as Observer for this election. (ANI)

