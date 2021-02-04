Bypoll for RS seat from Assam to be held on March 1

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam will be held on March 1, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The seat was held by Bodoland People's Front member Biswajit Daimary who resigned from the house and joined the BJP in November last year.

As per the poll schedule, February 18 is the last day of filling of nomination papers and the last date of withdrawal is February 22.