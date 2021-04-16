Bypoll to Mizoram Assembly seat on Saturday

Aizawl, April 16 (IANS) The by-elections to the Serchhip Assembly seat in Mizoram would be held on Saturday and the Election Commission has extended the voting period by two hours in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and a holiday for a section of Christians.

According to election officials, in all six candidates, including an Independent, are contesting the bypoll necessitated by disqualification of sitting MLA Lalduhoma of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) under the anti-defection law in November last year.