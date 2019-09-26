Bypolls on Oct 16 to fill vacancies of Jaitley, Jethmalani

Counting of votes will take place on October 16.

The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9."

The poll panel said that the notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5.

The Commission said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9.

Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid till April 2, 2024. The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.