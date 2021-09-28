Bypolls on Rajasthan's two seats on October 30

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Bypolls will be held in Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad assembly seats of Rajasthan on October 30, the results of which will be announced on November 2, said Election Commission on Tuesday.

These two seats were lying vacant after the demise of respective MLAs, namely Vallabhnagar MLA Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who passed way in January while Dhariyawad MLA Gautamlal Meena who died in May due to Covid.