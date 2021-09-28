Bypolls to 3 LS and 30 assembly seats on Oct 30, counting on Nov 2

For Assembly Constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and Parliamentary Constituency of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the notification for the by-election will be made on October 1, last day of nomination will be October 8, scrutiny of the paper will be done on October 11, withdrawal of the nomination on October 13, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will be on November 2.

For the by-election in Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, the poll schedule will be the same except the date of withdrawal will be October 16.

The ECI also said that all election related activities will be strictly complied as per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by competent authorities. Social distancing and use of mask, sanitizers, thermal scanning, face shield, hand gloves, etc, as per Covid-19 protocol, have to be complied with. SDMA is responsible for all preventive and mitigation measures to ensure adherence to Covid protocol. Chief Secretary and DG and district level authorities will be responsible for monitoring, supervision and compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

The commission also said that all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty shall be double vaccinated before taking their services.

If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines, no more permission shall be given to the concerned candidate/party for rallies, meetings. If any star campaigner violates the Covid protocols, he shall not be allowed to campaign further in that constituency/district, the commission said.

Candidate/election agent/polling agent counting agent/driver etc whoever is coming in contact with the public or election officials have to be double vaccinated.

One health worker will be appointed as Covid nodal officer for each Polling Station. While the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police shall take enough preventive measures and make necessary arrangements to ensure that no poll related violence occurs.

