The by-elections were necessitated to Jalalabad seat, vacated by former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal; Dhaka seat, vacated by AAP's H.S. Phoolka, Phagwara, the segment vacated by BJP's Som Parkash, and Mukerian, vacated after Rajnish Pabbi of the Congress passed away.

The counting of the ballots will be held on October 24.

The Congress has 78 legislators in a House of 117.