C-CAMP announces first national-level Agriculture Grand Challenges

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) on Friday announced the first nationwide call for Agriculture Grand Challenges under the K-tech Centre of Excellence for Agri-innovation.



On launching the program, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana said, through the Grand Challenge program, C-CAMP and the Government of Karnataka will promote the introduction of economically viable, problem-focused, deep-science, and deep-technology driven entrepreneurship in the agri-sector.

"This Grand Challenge aims to identify promising innovations to address major problem areas of Indian agriculture. For each winning StartUp funding of up to 25 lakhs, incubation, mentorship and handholding etc, will be provided by C-CAMP," Narayana explained.

The occasion also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 'Indo-Israel Innovation Bridge', which has the objective of bringing together the StartUp ecosystems of both countries in Life Sciences and Agritech.



Dr Zonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, said, "The potential of the initiative is enormous and has already generated tangible cooperation between StartUps of two countries. This will enable to consolidate existing islands of excellence spread across the two nations to create a collaborative environment for cutting-edge Research and Development."

On the occasion, C-CAMP assisted indigenously developed portable COVID-19 vaccine cold chain equipment was officially handed over to the state government. (ANI)

