C'garh: 4 robbers loot cash van carrying over Rs 1 cr, held within hours

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Four robbers accused of looting a cash van of SBI carrying approximately Rs 1 crore were arrested within hours, police said on Saturday.

"The incident took place at around 12 pm, a cash van was on its way to the ATM of the State Bank of India to deposit cash in Navagarh area. When the van reached a turn between Jhaal and Atariya villages, some armed men stopped looted the van," Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi told reporters here.

"Within 15 minutes of the crime police the blockade was done and the police was posted at all districts related to a spot of crime. Under our 'janmitra yojana' we have connected people to all police stations via WhatsApp. Details of the vehicle were sent to all people," he added.The police said that the van was located in one village where villagers pelted stones on it to stop it."Robbers opened fire but no one was injured due to bullet. 3 robbers were injured and hospitalised. We will felicitate the cops and villagers who helped us to catch the robbers," Awasthi said.The DGP said that all 4 criminals, who are residents of Haryana have been caught."Rs 80 Lakh recovered has been recovered, search for remaining cash underway," he said. (ANI)