C'garh: CRPF soldier sustains injuries in IED blast by Naxals

Basaguda (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals under Basaguda police station limits.

"A CRPF jawan of 168 battalions got injured in an IED blast planted by ultras under Basaguda police station limits," P Sundar Raj, inspector-general of Bastar police, said.



The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital, he said.

The area where the blast occurred has been cordoned off by police. (ANI)

