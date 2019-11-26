C'garh: FIR lodged against 3 villagers after video of mob beating 2 people goes viral

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): An FIR has been filed against three villagers here on Tuesday after they allegedly manhandled two people on the suspicion of snatching Rs 600 from a boy, the police said.

This comes after the video of victims getting beaten up by a mob on November 24 went viral on social media.



Vikash Shukla, Police Inspector, said: "Action has been taken against three villagers who were involved in beating up the victims. An investigation has been initiated in this regard."

However, a victim said: "That boy was already robbed by someone else, but the villagers accused us of theft and brutally hit us with sticks. We demand authorities to take the right action against the perpetrators." (ANI)

