'C' in Cong stands for 'cunning': Mayawati

Lucknow, July 4 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Sunday said that the "C" in Congress meant "cunning".

Mayawati's statement comes after the Congress had flayed the party alleging that the "B" in BSP stood for the BJP.

"The 'B' in BSP stands for 'Bahujan' which includes Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and religious minorities. This group is in majority and that is why it is termed as 'Bahujan'," the BSP supremo said in a tweet.