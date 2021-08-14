CA arrested in Rs 3,269 cr Shakti Bhog bank fraud case

An ED official here said that the agency arrested Bhuraria for his assistance and complicity in the multi crore bank fraud under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act on Friday.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it has arrested Raman Bhuraria, a chartered accountant, in the Rs 3,269 crore bank fraud case involving Shakti Bhig Foods Limited.

The allegations against the accused include his active assistance and involvement in the bank fraud by way of round tripping through related entities. Siphoning of the funds was being done through fictitious sale or purchase through various dummy and other entities.

Bhuraria was produced before a court which sent him to ED custody till August 20.

The arrest was in continuation of rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Special Court and searches conducted by the ED on various locations.

"During searches various incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered," he said.

The ED registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against Shakti Bhog Foods Limited and others, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

