CA in Telangana arrested for making fake lockdown govt order

Under the joint operation of Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad and Commissioner's Task Force Team, Sreepathi Sanjeev Kumar was arrested for making and circulating a fake GO in the name of Chief Secretary of Telangana on April 1.

Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) The Hyderabad police on Monday arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) working in a leading firm for preparing and circulating a fake Government Order (GO) about partial lockdown in Telangana.

The accused has been arrested for cheating people by circulating the fake GO in social media. Police seized a Dell laptop used in the commission of offence and i-phone.

The 48-year-old accused is a chartered accountant in Karvy & Co. A native of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore town he was residing in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

According to police the accused completed B.Com at his native place and came to Hyderabad in 1993 and completed his CA (Chartered Accountancy). Later he started practice in Hyderabad and currently working as CA in Karvy & Co.

Police said the accused downloaded previous lockdown G.O.No.45 of Telangana Government issued under Covid-19, The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and forged the GO by changing the dates of lock down. He circulated the PDF format of fake GO in his badminton team consisting of 40 members in his WhatsApp group. Later the group members circulated the fake GO to some of their known and unknown persons through whatsApp.

By seeing the same public assumes that it is an original G.O. issued by the Government of Telangana State. The same went viral in social media. As such the accused cheated the public by circulating the fake GO, the police said.

A case under section 469 and 505(1)(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered the same day at Cyber Crimes Police Station, CCS, Hyderabad.

The fake GO stated that all shops and commercial establishments including play zones will remain closed between 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. till April 30.

The fake GO had gone viral on social media, leading to rumours and confusion among people.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a statement Thursday night denying that any such GO was issued.

The chief secretary also clarified that there is no consideration for any lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had categorically told State Assembly on March 26 that lockdown will not be imposed in Telangana.

--IANS

ms/ash