CAA: DMK procession on Dec 23, TN students continue protest

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The DMK and its allies on Wednesday decided to hold a procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on December 23, said DMK President M.K. Stalin, while the university and college students continued with their protests in Chennai and Coimbatore for the second day.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing an all party meeting Stalin said the meeting resolved that the CAA has to be revoked and on December 23 a procession will be held here demanding its revocation.

According to Stalin, there are only two queries on CAA -- why Muslims were not considered as refugees and Sri Lanka was not categorised as a neighbouring country?

Stalin said by supporting the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling AIADMK and PMK have betrayed the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils.

When pointed out Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami's statement that no Indian will be affected by the CAA, the DMK leader said it was not surprising as he would agree with the line taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central government.

Palaniswami, however, criticised Stalin that the DMK had not taken any action to get the Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees when it was in power for 13 years at the Centre.

Responding to this, Stalin said that he was not inclined to enter into a wasteful debate with Palanswami and added: "A solution has to be found for the problem that has arisen now."

Meanwhile, students of University of Madras here continued their sit-in strike against the CAA for the second consecutive day.

"Around 25 students are inside the University of Madras campus in protest against the CAA. The protesting students belong to different departments. We have asked the students from other departments to participate in the protest," K. Karthikeyan, a second-year M.A. (political science) student told IANS.

He said the policemen went out of the campus last night after the students told them that they were going to sleep.

"Today the police are outside the University campus," Karthikeyan said.

Meanwhile, the University of Madras has declared holiday till December 23. Earlier, the University had declared a holiday between December 24-January 1 owing to Christmas and New Year season.

In Coimbatore, students of Bharathiar University also protested against the CAA.

