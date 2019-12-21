CAA: Interesting posters, creative slogans on Internet

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) In the wake of massive protests across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC, a set of interesting posters and creative Slogans has been taking round on social media.Numerous posters, held high by protesters had witty and hilarious slogans that slammed the government for passing the law which gives citizenship to non-muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Some of the creative slogans are "pani mere nainan me, jitna water cannon me"; "section 144 tumhara, article 14 hamara"; Modi-Shah, You Gave Me Depression; Don't Be Dead Inside For Democracy and many others.

CAA protesters placards read, "Delhi Police: Shanti (Peace), Sewa (Service), Nyaya (Justice)?""PM 2.0 Is Worse Than PM 2.5" ; "I will show you my documents, if you show me your degree", wrote others. A slogan read, "Help! Our PM is sick."While in counter some came in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "CAA is not anti-Muslim," a pro-CAA demonstrator's placard read. A pro-CAA user wrote, "We support CAA', 'I am an Indian and I support CAA." At least 20 people died as large-scale protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent day after day with protesters went on a rampage all over in country, pelting stones at police, setting vehicles on fire and ransacking a number of police outposts. saurav