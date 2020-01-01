CAA: Jamia students, locals ring in new year with national anthem

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) People across Delhi witnessed a different kind of New Year's Eve at Jamia Millia Islamia as the students along with the locals protesting against CAA and NRC at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh rang in 2020 singing the National Anthem.

In videos doing the rounds on the internet, students along with locals could be seen demanding 'Azadi' (freedom) from CAA and NRC, while several roamed around waving national flags with creative placards against the new law.

As the clock struck 12, the protesting crowd sang the national anthem, followed by the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad".

However, in some videos and photos some could be seen distributing biryani among the fellow protesters. The banners set on the stage read 'The Azadi Night' (The Freedom Night). Twitteratti appreciated the move and #NationalAnthem started trending with 32.2K Tweets, following which a user wrote: "Goosebumps..Jab Delhi ki fizaaon me JAN GAN MAN ADHINAYAK JAYA HAI ki awaaz goonj uthi. Temp around 2 degree but people celebrate 2020 with National Anthem under the open sky with their infants. SALUTE This is the true love with their Nation #ShaheenBagh." A user while sharing the video, captioned: "That's how we welcomed the new year - with the national anthem and cries of 'hum ek hain'. #InqalaabZindabaad." rsu/kr