CAA, NRC should be withdrawn, Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): During a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that both the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NCR) should be withdrawn.

"While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn," Banerjee informed media persons immediately after her meeting with the Prime Minister at the Raj Bhavan.She said the Prime Minister has ensured that "he will look into the matter."During the meeting, the Chief Minister also raised concerns about the funds allocated by the Centre concerning 'Cyclone Bulbul' that had hit the state in November."We spoke on the funds that the state receives from the centre regarding Bulbul cyclone," she said.The meeting assumes importance as it is the first between the two leaders since protests erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act in various cities across the country.The Trinamool Congress chief is at loggerheads with the BJP-led government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and she led several protests against CAA and NPR in her state.However, she has decided to stay away from the January 13 meeting of the Opposition parties convened by the Congress to protest against the Act over the "violence" by the Left and the Congress during the 24-hour general strike on Wednesday. (ANI)