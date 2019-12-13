CAA: Odisha CM assures Muslims to safeguard their rights

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 13: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday assured the Muslim community to safeguard their interests concerning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Chief Minister assured a Muslim delegation from Bhadrak and adjoining areas which apprised him of their concern over the Act and NRC.



"We went to meet the Chief Minister over the current situation and to make aware him with the allayed fears and apprehension of the Muslim community due to CAB Bill and the Possibility of NRC. The Chief Minister assured us to be with the Muslims," a member of the delegation said.

"He told us that there is nothing to worry about. He assured that we will not face any problem, and the government will safeguard their rights in the state," the man added. (ANI)

