CAA about citizenship to refugees, not against any religion: MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought for providing citizenship to the refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and is not against any particular religion.

"CAA is about Citizenship to the refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is not against any particular religion or Country. It is for the minorities in those countries. There must not be any confusion regarding Citizenship to those minorities and Citizens in India," Kulaste told ANI on the sidelines of Kite Festival in Hyderabad.



"In the Parliament, we are not holding a majority in Rajya Sabha but still the bill was passed with massive support. This proves that it is not against any Indian Citizen," the leader added.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

