CAA brought to instil fear among Muslims, SC only hope left for them: Digvijaya Singh

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act was brought by the Centre to instil fear among Muslims and said the only hope left for the minority community is the Supreme Court.

"The CAA violates the basic spirit of the Constitution that is to give equal rights to every person without any religious discrimination. What was the need of the CAA? It has been brought to intimidate the Muslims of the country have to be intimidated," said Singh addressing a press conference here.

Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering different statements on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said: "These people are confused. Shah says NRC will be implemented across the country while Prime Minister Modi says nothing such has been discussed yet. However, the President also mentions about the NRC in his speech.""If the NRC was not discussed, then was the President's speech wrong. Our question is who was saying correct then," he said.The Congress leader said that every person in this country is a "patriot". He added that there is a need instil confidence in those sections, who "today feel that they are being targeted."Stating that both Hindus and Muslims worked together for the independence of the country, he claimed that today the Muslim of this country is scared and disappointed with the system, political parties and police. The only hope left for them is the Supreme Court. The Muslim community's eyes are on the Supreme Court whether it declines or maintains the unconstitutional citizenship law.""If this act of Modi and Shah is accepted by the apex court then it will be the last nail on the taboo of secularism," he said appealing to the top court to take appropriate decision in the matter.He said that Congress leaders will visit the country to explain to the countrymen about "Hindu-Muslim unity".The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on fresh petitions filed challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought a reply in four weeks.The bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna which is hearing the matter had said that the court will hold an in-chamber hearing on the procedural issue of the case.Around 144 petitions were filed related to the contentions Citizenship Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)