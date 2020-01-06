CAA has been brought to save Hinduism, says VHP functionary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), national joint general secretary, Raghavulu said here on Sunday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been brought up to save "Hindusim".

"There is nothing wrong in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government giving citizenship to refugees for which it brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. CAA has been brought up to save the Hinduism. Till now none of the government did amendment of the Citizenship Act. What is wrong in this?" said Raghavulu.



While M.Ramaraju, Telangana President of VHP said that the protest against CAA is done by the only minority community.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

