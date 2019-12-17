CAA has nothing to do with NRC: MHA

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and it does not apply to Indian citizens, including Muslims, Home Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The information was shared following incidents of violence across many states over the new Act.

"CAA has nothing to do with NRC and it does not apply to Indian citizens, including Muslims. It applies to only six religious communities facing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," MHA sources said.

As per the source, CAA is a focused law and appropriate rules linked to it are being framed. The Home Ministry sources earlier had informed that no migrant will automatically become citizen of India as per the CAA, and each one will have to apply online. The new Act will apply to the migrants of six non-Muslim communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution. As per the Ministry sources, the migrants will have to fulfil all other conditions for registration, naturalisation as Indian citizen. --IANS rak/skp/