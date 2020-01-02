CAA is not against Muslim community: G Kishan Reddy

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Allaying fears of the Muslim community with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister G Kishan Reddy here on Wednesday assured the community that there is nothing against them in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"There is nothing against Indian Muslim or other communities in the Act. The Act is not against any religion or citizen," said G Kishan Reddy.While addressing a press-conference, Reddy who is MoS, Home Affairs also said: "You have full right to protest under democracy but I would like to ask why are you protesting? Against whom the Act is?""Even if you are doing mindless protest you have the right to do so but you don't have the right to destroy public property and set buses and other public property on fire. You don't have the right to pelt stone," said G Kishan Reddy.Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)