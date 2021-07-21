CAA, NRC will not affect India's Muslims, says RSS chief

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not against any citizen of the country and members of the Muslim community will not face any problem due to the law, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday.



Speaking at a public event in Guwahati, the RSS chief said there has been an "organised attempt" to increase the Muslim population since 1930, "with a motive of establishing their dominance and make this country Pakistan".

"It was planned for Punjab, Sindh, Assam and Bengal and it succeeded to a certain extent," he said.

Bhagwat said India does not need to learn secularism, socialism, and democracy from the world and it is in the country's traditions, "in our blood".

He said India has implemented them and kept them alive.

"CAA and NRC are not against any citizen of India. Indian Muslims will face no problem due to CAA. After partition, an assurance was given that we'll take care of the minorities of our country. We're abiding by that till today, Pakistan did not do so," he said.

"Some people bring the narration along communal lines. Such talks take place for political benefits. But we've to be careful as citizens see that politics is done properly," he added.

All India Imam Association has supported Bhagwat's remarks, saying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not harm Muslims of the country.

Speaking to ANI, All India Imam Organization chief, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said the government has repeatedly said CAA and NRC will not harm any citizen of India and only people "who want to do politics" are opposing the laws.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has said clearly that CAA has been passed to give citizenship to minorities from some neighbouring countries. People who want to oppose will keep doing despite good things happening for them," he said.

(ANI)

