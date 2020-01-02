CAA protest: Bijnor court pulls up DGP & Principal Secy over security

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Director-General of Police and Principal Secretary Home Department of Prayagraj were pulled up by the Bijnor court on Thursday over the security arrangements made in the city to tackle the protests being held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The court also said that they would seek help from the Central government to protect the premises of the courts if the state administration failed to do so.It should be noted that both the officials had been summoned on December 20 after a shootout took place at Bijnor court.The police on December 25 issued notices to 43 people to pay for the damage as they were identified while vandalising public and government property."Actions are being taken and will be taken only on the basis of strong evidence. I want to assure that no action will be taken against those who were not involved," Bijnor District Magistrate Ramakant Pandey had stated.Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)