CAA protest in Delhi: Air carriers reschedule timings, waive cancellation charges

New Delhi (India), Dec 19 (ANI): In the backdrop of protests against the amended Citizenship Act leading to traffic jams and snarls in Delhi-Gurugram highway, the air carriers have rescheduled their timings and have even waived the cancellation refund charges.

"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate pax reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approx 10 per cent of our Delhi departures). We will take proactive measures if further cancellations required," IndiGo said in a statement.



"We are offering free move for passengers travelling to/from Delhi today basis seat availability. Cancellations can be done at no extra charge. Please reach out to us at Twitter/FB or chat with us," said the budget carrier in another tweet.

Air India also announced to waive the charges and tweeted, "In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, Reissue/ No-Show/ Cancellation and Refund charges for all Domestic and International tickets for travel from Delhi on 19th DEC'19 shall be waived".

SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties. The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital. (ANI)

