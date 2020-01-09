CAA protests: Endeavour must be to bring peace, says SC

New Delhi, Jan 9 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing a plea against protests over the new citizenship law said that the country is going through a critical time and the "endeavour must be to bring peace".

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde made the observations on a petition filed by a lawyer named Vineet Dhanda seeking stern legal action against those disturbing peace and harmony in the country in the name of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The court said, "The country is going through the critical time, the endeavour must be to bring peace and such petitions do not help."You are creating more agitation [by filing such s petition], CJI Bobde told Dhanda.Dhanda also sought urgent listing of his petition seeking to declare the newly amended citizenship law "constitutional".The top court said it will hear his plea as soon as the violence stops. The plea also sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to identify and take strict action against political parties who are spreading false rumours and violence in the country in the name of the Act.It further sought a direction to publicise the law extensively through newspapers, electronic media and other means of advertisement.Dhanda also sought a direction to Centre to clarify that the Act is not against the spirit of the Constitution and is in no sense against any citizen of India. (ANI)