CAA protests: Gorakhpur police conducts flag march in Kotwali area

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Gorakhpur Police on Tuesday carried out a flag march in the Kotwali area of the district to maintain law and order situation in the region amid ongoing protests in the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.



"Given how the misinformation is being spread about the CAA and the student protests in several regions in the country, we are carrying out the flag march to ensure the law and order remains under control here. We have deployed our personnel in every street and corner of the area," said BP Singh, circle officer in the Gorakhpur Police.

Protests against the newly-enacted CAA escalated on Sunday and had turned violent at the Jamia Nagar area in New Delhi.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

