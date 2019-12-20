CAA protests: Tamil Nadu Police files cases against 600 protestors

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Chennai Police have registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna and MP Thirumavalavan and ex-MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.



According to police, the case was registered as the protests were held at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday despite the police authorities revoking permission for the same.

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law.

The new law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

