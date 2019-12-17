CAA protests: Violence no solution to any problem, says VP Naidu

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Stressing on the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, (CAA), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that violence is not the solution to any problem.

"There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change after all we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth," he said at an event here on Monday.



"The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people and the country. So, while agitating for our cause, one must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution," he added.

Protests have taken place in several parts of the country over the CAA, which received Presidential assent last week after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Parliament.

Several students and police personnel had sustained injuries in a protest in Jamia Nagar area yesterday.

The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. They also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

