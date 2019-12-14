CAA protests in West Bengal: Several trains cancelled

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): In view of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, trains services in Kolkata have severely been affected.

People of Kolkata staged a protest on railway tracks against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The train services on New Farakka - Azimganj and Rampurhat - Gumani sections have been cancelled.



The trains cancelled for December 14 include 15721 UP Digha - New Jalpaiguri Paharia Express, 13142 DN New Alipurduar - Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express and 13146 DN Radhikapur - Kolkata express.

13141 UP Sealdah - New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, 13465 UP/13466 DN Howrah - Malda - Howrah Intercity Express, 13145 UP Kolkata - Radhikapur Express have been cancelled for December 15.

Train no. 13033 UP Howrah - Katihar Express, 12517 UP Kolkata - Guwahati Garib Rath Express, 13142 DN New Alipurduar - Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express for December 15 have also been cancelled.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with Presidential assent on November 12. (ANI)

