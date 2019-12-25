CAA row: Notice issued to locals for recovery of damages to property

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A notice was issued to a clutch of people in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district seeking monetary recovery of damages done by them during the massive protests against amended citizenship law last week.

The notice stated: "It is established that on December 21, 2019, you had gathered near Kotwali area of Rampur district where you protested, pelted stones and fired at the security personnel and also ransacked the place."



It listed eleven things, including a police jeep and vehicles, which were damaged by the protesters. The notice stated that the protests caused financial loss amounting to crore of rupees.

People who have been served the notice are directed to reply to it, failing which a proceeding to recover the amount will be initiated.

Earlier today, Rampur's District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh said that the identity of those involved in the destruction of public property has been identified through CCTV footage and their names sent to the police. "Assessment of damage has been done and notice issued to twenty-eight identified accused. Further action will be taken." (ANI)

