CAA stir: Internet services suspended in UP's Sambhal till midnight

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The internet services in the Sambhal city of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended till midnight in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Police said they are on high alert as Samajwadi party leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Iqbal Mehmood are expected to lead a large scale protest in the region against the Act today.



"Both the MLAs have been asked to submit a memorandum that they will hold the protest in a peaceful manner. But, we are still ready to tackle any sort of situation," said Yamuna Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal.

Police imposed Section 144 in Rampur after more than 200 people took to the streets to protest against the citizenship law.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

