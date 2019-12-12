CAB has no scope for legal scrutiny: Ram Madhav

New Delhi (India), Dec 12 (ANI): A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) sailed through Parliament, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that it has no scope for judicial scrutiny.

"Anybody can approach the judiciary but we are confident that this bill has nothing in it for any legal scrutiny or legal challenge," Madhav told ANI on Thursday.



The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a petition in the Supreme Court today questioning the legality the Bill which has been passed by both houses of Parliament.

CAB got the Parliament's nod after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting. The Lok Sabha had passed it earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

