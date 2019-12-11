CAB is attempt to ethnically cleanse NE: Rahul

New Delhi: Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 is introduced in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president wrote, ""The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India.

I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service."

On Tuesday, large parts of the northeast simmered with protests by students' unions and Left-democratic organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, with choked roads leaving an ailing two-month-old baby dead on way to hospital. Protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.