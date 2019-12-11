CAB not to do any injustice to India's minorities: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019 will neither do any injustice to India's minorities not will it hurt anyone's sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to the debate on the Bill in the Upper House, Shah ruled out that the proposed legislation will hurt anyone's sentiments."This Bill is not going to hurt anyone's sentiments or make people of any community upset. The people who are worried that minorities of this country will be subjected to injustice, it will not happen," Shah said.Responding to Congress leader Kapil Sibal's advice not to undermine the 'Idea of India,' Shah said that he was born on the soil of this country and is not a foreigner.Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Sibal had alleged that the introduction of the Bill was an attack on the 'Idea of India.'"The Idea of India is being explained to me. I have seven generations born here. I have not come from abroad. We are born in this country. We will die here," he said.He said that the Bill has been brought to rectify a historic blunder -- the partition -- and give a dignified life to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and settled in India before December 31, 2014.Shah said that the need to bring the Bill goes back to the partition and Pakistan's failure to protect its minorities.The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting. (ANI)