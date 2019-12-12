CAB protests: Guwahati Police chief transferred

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Deepak Kumar, who was substantively posted as ADGP (Special Branch) and allowed to function as Police Commissioner, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Training and Armed Police), Assam.

Kumar has also been posted as ADGP (STF), as additional charge.Meanwhile, Munna Prasad Gupta, Inspector General of Police (Training and Armed Police), Assam is substantively posted as Inspector General of Police (Training and Armed Police) for the purpose of drawal of salary etc and is allowed to function as Police Commissioner, Guwahati as additional charge.Nine trains to and from Dibrugarh in Assam have been cancelled and partially cancelled on Thursday due to the agitation following the passing of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) by the Parliament.Army columns have been deployed in Assam and Tripura to contain the growing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.Amid protests, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that the Centre is committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard the unique identity of Assam."I assure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have very categorically stated the centre is committed to implementing the Clause 6 of Assam Accord in letter and spirit to ensure the constitutional safeguard to the people of Assam politically, culturally," Sonowal told ANI.According to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people."He also appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state as indefinite curfew has been imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 sailed through the Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)