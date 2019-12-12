CAB row: Assam Guv urges protestors to not lose control, maintain peace in state

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest in Assam over contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday urged the protestors to not lose control while registering their protest and maintain peace in the state.

"I would like to request the students, brothers and sisters, protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam, to not lose control while registering their protest, and maintain peace in the state," he said in a video message.He said that the Central government has given an assurance on the floor of the House to protect the interests of Assam.The Union government has given the assurance to protect the culture, language and rights of the natives of Assam as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, he said.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an assurance to the people of Assam that no one can take away their rights, unique identity and beautiful culture, amid protests in parts of the state against the CAB.Assam's largest city Guwahati and district Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.According to Indian Army officials, five Army Columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam while three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned and deployed in Tripura.The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)