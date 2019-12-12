CAB unconstitutional, discriminates people on religious lines: IUML MP Kunhalikutty

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Thursday termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as unconstitutional and said that his party will file a petition today in the Supreme Court against the Bill which was passed by Parliament.

"This bill is unconstitutional. That's why our party is filing a petition today. The bill is totally against the fundamental principles of the Constitution, which says equality to everybody and this bill discriminates people on the basis of religion. No party, even if they have a majority in Parliament can take any decision against the basic principles of the Constitution," Kunhalikutty told ANI."We have heard that Congress will also file the petition (against the CAB). They have to decide on that," he said.Meanwhile, opposition parties and locals in northeastern states are staging protest against the Bill in different regions.Curfew has been imposed in few districts of Assam in the wake of protests after the passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha.The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)