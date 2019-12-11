CAB will be passed in Rajya Sabha for sure: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that there is no doubt about the fact that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha.

"This Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed for sure in Rajya Sabha. There is no problem in the NDA alliance. Congress, TMC and AIMIM's Owaisi are speaking the same language as Pakistan. We are with the minorities," Tiwari told ANI.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The bill has been tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)