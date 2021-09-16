Cabinet apprised of MoU between NDMA and Italy on disaster management

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday was apprised about a Memorandum of Understanding between India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Department of Civil Protection of Italy on cooperation in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRR&M).

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Italy will benefit from the disaster management mechanisms of each other. It will also help strengthen the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of disaster management, a release said.